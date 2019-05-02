Francis "Frank" McMillen



Lafayette - Francis "Frank" McMillen, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. at his residence. Francis was born on February 20, 1924 in Kentucky to the late Charles H. and Margaret Lillian (O'Bryan) McMillen. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Hammond, IN, and went on to serve in the Navy during WWII. Frank married Ramona Newnum and they later divorced. He then married Virginia and she preceded him in death in 2004. He worked in the Sales Department for National Homes Salvage, and was always known and recognized by many. Frank enjoyed reading and spending time with his friends and family.



Surviving are eight children, Marlene Kucsan of San Antonio, TX, David McMillen of Lafayette, Mark McMillen of Houston, TX, Kevin McMillen of Orlando, FL, Mike McMillen of Lafayette, Jeff McMillen of Houston, TX, Kathy Cowey of Austin, TX, and Kelly McMillen of Lafayette. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Wagoner in 2013.



Services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Father Dominic Young officiating. Final interment at St. Boniface Cemetery, Lafayette, IN. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019