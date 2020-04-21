|
|
Frank A. Herron
Delphi - Frank A. Herron, 84, of Delphi, passed away Sunday at 8:29pm, with his loving wife by his side, after a brief illness and failing health. His entire family had been with him all day, and he enjoyed the time they spent together. He was born October 9, 1935 in Cutler, to the late Tom & Martha M. Williams Herron Wagoner. His marriage was to Sharon M. DeVries in Flora, on June 13, 1965, and she survives. He was a 1955 graduate of Delphi High School, and a U.S. Army Veteran, stationed in Germany, before his honorable discharge. He formerly worked at Delphi Body Works as a welder, then was a semi driver for over 50 years, driving for Bulk-A-Matic, National Homes, Foodliner, and Eikenberry Trucking. He also helped area farmers haul their grain during harvest. Frank was a hard worker, and took pride in working to his 80 birthday. He was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, and the Delphi American Legion Post 75. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, buying old cars & trucks, and even a tractor, restoring them for resale. He loved to tinker, and could build anything. Frank was a people person. He enjoyed engaging in conversation with anyone young and old. Always smiling, and genuine to the core. He dearly loved the Lord and his Country. His greatest love was for his wife and family. The Sunday meals that they shared always brought a smile to his face, and if someone was missing, he would say, "Its just not the same". He dearly loved them all. His love of people and wanting to make them feel good, his family expressed the following quote, "Frankster the Prankster, I just wanna make you laugh"!!
Surviving: wife-Sharon M. Herron of Delphi; daughters-Lisa & Jeff Delaney of Delphi, Ann & Mike Hughes of Delphi, Heather & Carolyn Herron of Kokomo; sons-Frank Jr & Lisa Herron of Winter Haven, FL, Terry & Susan Herron of Winter Haven, FL; sister-Jacki Clingenpeel of Prairie Grove, Ark. 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a sister Francis; brother Tom; granddaughter Meagan. Services: Due to the circumstances affecting our Country, private family services will take place. A celebration of Frank's life will take place at a later date for any and all to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphi United Methodist Church; or a no kill animal shelter of your choice. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. This service will be live streamed on Friday, April 24 at 3pm. Check my website for the link, http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020