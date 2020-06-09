Frank A. Herron
The family of Frank A. Herron will receive friends Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 2pm-4pm at the Delphi United Methodist Church, 1796 N. US 421, Delphi, IN 46923, to celebrate his life and share memories. Carroll County Honor Guard performing Military Rites for Frank. Visit http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com for Frank's full obituary or to sign his guest register book or send a message to his family.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.