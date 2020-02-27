|
|
Frank Dolk
Lafayette - Frank Dolk, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence. Frank was born on February 26, 1947 in Valparaiso to the late Charles and Grace (Peterson) Dolk. He worked as a package handler for FedEx Ground for 14 years. Frank was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church in Chesterton, IN. He enjoyed movies, cooking, baking, and reading about history. Frank was an avid Purdue fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura (Jacob) Hitze of Lafayette, and Kaitlyn (Matthew) Morehouse of Lafayette. Also surviving are three siblings, Bill Dolk, Lucia Dolk and Linda Dolk, all of Chesterton, and four grandchildren, Lilly, Cassie, Isaac, and William.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Simplicity Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020