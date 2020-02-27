Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayett, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Dolk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Dolk


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Dolk Obituary
Frank Dolk

Lafayette - Frank Dolk, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence. Frank was born on February 26, 1947 in Valparaiso to the late Charles and Grace (Peterson) Dolk. He worked as a package handler for FedEx Ground for 14 years. Frank was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church in Chesterton, IN. He enjoyed movies, cooking, baking, and reading about history. Frank was an avid Purdue fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving are two daughters, Laura (Jacob) Hitze of Lafayette, and Kaitlyn (Matthew) Morehouse of Lafayette. Also surviving are three siblings, Bill Dolk, Lucia Dolk and Linda Dolk, all of Chesterton, and four grandchildren, Lilly, Cassie, Isaac, and William.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Simplicity Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now