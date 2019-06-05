Frank E. Heinzelman, 92 of Wolcott, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Sunday June 2, 2019 at IU White Memorial Hospital of Monticello.



He was born October 10, 1926, in Wolcott to the late George and Rosa (Nussbaum) Heinzelman. In high school Frank was an accomplished basketball player earning a scholarship to Valparaiso University. After graduation from Wolcott High School in 1945 he attended Valparaiso University.



During his younger years, Frank spent many days in Monticello where he worked various jobs.



Mr. Heinzelman was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force.



His marriage of 53 years was to Judith Johnson on August 2, 1956, in Wolcott; she preceded him in death on October 6, 2009.



Mr. Heinzelman worked for Greyhound Lines in Indianapolis and Billings, Montana for 30 years. After retirement he and Judy moved back to Wolcott in 1996.



Frank was a 60 year member of the Wolcott American Legion #294. He was also a member of the International Order of Foresters.



He enjoyed gardening, the mountains and spending time with his friends at the Theater Café in Wolcott. He also enjoyed playing Euchre and was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago White Sox, Denver Bronco's and Indiana University. Frank was a good man that lived a wonderful life full of jokes, stories, love and laughter; he will be sorely missed.



Surviving are three children, Peggy Meyer (husband: Gary) of Vincennes, Lou Anne Blanchette of Wolcott and George Heinzelman (wife: Sandy) of Lakewood, Colorado. Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren: Beth, Mallory, Kacy, Kari and Angel and his 21 great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death with his parents and wife are 2 brothers and 4 sisters.



Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral services to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Burial to follow in Wolcott Cemetery.



Memorials may be made in Frank's name to the Fisher House (to benefit military families) or the American Legion Child Welfare Foundation.



Share memories and online condolences at



www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary