West Lafayette - Frank E. Rettig, 64, of West Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. He was born September 9, 1955 in Lafayette to John and Anna (Spitznagle) Rettig, one of six children.
Frank was a 1973 graduate of Harrison High School, continued his education at Purdue University obtaining a BS in Biology in 1977, and a MS in Electrical Engineering in 1986.
Mr. Rettig began his career in the lab at Lafayette Home Hospital before moving to St. Charles, Illinois and working at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois. Later, Frank relocated to Denver, Colorado where he worked for St. Anthony Hospital and then Denver General where he retired. Frank sold his house in Denver, bought a brand-new truck, and took a 52 week USA tour/vacation. He sat down with a compass and drew a circle around Lafayette as his dream was to live within 600 miles of his parents and family as he would be able to make the trip home in a matter of hours if he was needed. He settled in Perry County, located in Southeastern Missouri, near the Mississippi River.
Frank found happiness in the simple things in life, cooking, all animals, gardening, mushroom hunting, traveling, and dearly loved his dogs.
Longing for more Frank returned to work as a Medical Lab Technologist with St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO; re-retiring in 2018.
Frank was such a kind man, his wit and humor brightened your day. In 2018 he left Missouri and moved back to West Lafayette, IN to spend more time with the family that he loved so dearly.
Surviving with his mother Anna M. Spitznagle Rettig are his siblings, Robert (Sharon) Rettig of Delphi, Joanna (Joseph) Fike of Avilla, Mark (Vickie) Rettig of West Lafayette and William (Rebecca) Rettig of West Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Judy Rettig of West Lafayette and many cousins. Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his 17 nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his father, John B. Rettig (2008), a brother, Donald J. Rettig (2019), a brother-in-law, Harold E. Ringley (2005) and a great-great-niece, Bella Ann Tolson.
Frank had an extended family in Frohna, Missouri which he cherished and loved. Wonderful and caring neighbors, Terry Lin and Fran Scholl were his Missouri family members. He had a very close co-worker, Colleen Odem, who played a very important role in his work and social life. Frank and his family appreciate all the great people that touched his life. We will miss our brother Frank very much.
Per Frank's wishes no services will be held. A private family burial will follow at a later date at Pretty Prairie Cemetery in Battle Ground, IN.
