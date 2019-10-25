|
Frank Leroy Albertson
Sparta, NC - Frank Leroy Albertson, age 66, of 593 Sparta Parkway Sparta, NC; passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born February 28, 1953 in Lafayette, IN to the late Frank Eugene Albertson and Ora Louise Stovall Albertson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Hicks; a nephew, Kevin Fortner.
Frank is survived by two sons, Jason Albertson and wife Teresa of Sparta, Jessie Letson and wife Katie of Monticello, IN; two daughters: Tanya Albertson-Broom and husband Ernest of Justin, TX and Lindsey Albertson of Frankfort, IN; three sisters: Virginia Kay Carey of Lafayette, IN, Donna J. Smith of Crawfordsville, IN, Linda L. Weatherford of Wingate, IN; ten grandchildren: Brooklynn Gill, Mackenzie Albertson, Nathaniel Albertson, Jordan Albertson, Keaton Albertson, Colby Albertson, Kayla Hicks, Zen Letson, Leland Letson, and Kyler Letson; his best friend, Diablo; several nieces and nephews and extended family also survive.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Frank will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Brown Street United Methodist Church. 905 Brown St. Lafayette, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
