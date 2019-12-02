|
|
Frank Lyle Handy
Indianapolis - Frank Lyle Handy, 71, formerly of Fowler, passed on November 27, 2019. He was born December 26, 1947 to the late Frank and Yvonne Handy.
He graduated from Fowler High School in 1966 and studied accounting at Tri-State University in Angola Indiana. He was in the United States Marine Corp from June 1970-1976. He lived in Fowler for years before moving to Indianapolis where he worked as an accountant until he retired. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and spending time with all his friends at his local bar. Frank is survived by his son Brian and three grandchildren, Aspen, Chase and Ava, and his step daughter Tricia. Also brothers Kenneth (Linda), John (Mindy), and sister Wanda (Mike). Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Debbie and his sister Joyce.
Arrangements are Tuesday, December 3, from 10 am-12 pm with funeral service to follow at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler Indiana. Memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association, Sacred Heart School or .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019