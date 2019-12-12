|
|
Frank Rund
Battle Ground - Frank William Rund Jr., 71 of Battle Ground, left this world on Thursday, November 28, 2019 to be with his Lord in Heaven. He was born on May 25, 1948 to Frank William Rund Sr. and Mary Ann (Beutel) Rund. Many of Frank's fondest childhood memories were of days spent with his cousins and friends playing in the neighborhood and attending St. Lawrence Elementary School. He also fondly recalled his time working at the family business, Rund Meat Packing (now Beutler Meats). As a boy, he worked alongside his father, delivering meat and lard out of the Rund Meat Packing truck throughout north central Indiana. He attended Central Catholic High School and he attended St Lawrence Church. Frank enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he loved vintage tractors and cars. He often attended local car shows, joining "The Old Gassers" while showing his 1956 Ford Fairlane and his 1980 Chevy El Camino. Frank was a member of UAW Local 2317, Legion Post 492 and Post 9383. Frank retired from Fairfield Manufacturing after thirty years of service and he spent his life on the banks of the Wabash River on his family property. Most of all, Frank was a family man and a wonderful grandfather who attended and volunteered at his grandchildren's many activities, clubs and sporting events. His mornings often began at the kitchen table with his family, drinking coffee, where two of his two great- granddaughters waited for the hidden treats he had for them (Whatchamacallit's or M&M's) that they were undoubtedly going to eat before breakfast. He is survived by four children Beth (Mike) Tislow of Battle Ground, Debra Bruce of Columbus Ohio, Trisha (Bart) Holle of West Lafayette, Frank W. Rund of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and bonus daughter, Jeanne Clark (Leonard) of Martinsville, brother Jerry (Glenda) Rund of Lafayette, fourteen grandchildren, nineteen greatgrandchildren, several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and a sister. Services will be held at Simplicity Funeral Care, 1608 Schuyler Ave., Lafayette IN 47904 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00AM with Father Underwood officiating. Visitation Thursday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019