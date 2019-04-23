Resources
Frank Sechrist


1959 - 2019
Frank Sechrist Obituary
Frank Sechrist

Delphi - Frank Kenneth Sechrist, 59, died April 18, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. He was born on November 4, 1959 to Paul and Rose (Frosch) Sechrist.

He graduated from Delphi Community High School in 1978. Frank had a few jobs before making a career working at Caterpillar for over 30 years. He was a nature lover; calling his 26 acre property an animal sanctuary. Frank loved to fish from his private pond but always let them go. One of his favorite things to do would be to visit his three grandsons. He also spent many years rooting for his favorite teams; the Indianapolis Colts, Purdue Boilermakers and Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his parents Paul Sechrist and Rose (Thom) Shoop, children Ryne Sechrist and Nicole (Heath) Morgan, three grandsons Jayden, Parker, and Kyson and ex-wife Linda Sechrist.

There will be no memorial service per Frank's wishes. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicitiy-funeralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
