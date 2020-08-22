Fred Heintz
Lafayette - For over the past 3 years The Springs has been Blessed with the presence of Fred Heintz age 93, who passed on August 20, 2020. He was born July 31, 1927, in Chicago, IL, to the late Jacob and Dorothea (Frederich) Heintz.
On May 7, 1977 he married Blanche Johnson in Chicago who he met while working at Dartnell Publishing Company. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2018 with Fred holding her hand.
Fred had previously worked for Marshall Electronics and AmGlow. He retired on January 20, 1994.
He was a member of University Lutheran Church in West Lafayette. Fred was preceded in death by his siblings.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Justin Herman officiating. Private interment will be at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights, IL. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.