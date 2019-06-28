Fred M. Peters



Brookston - Fred M. Peters, 62, of Brookston, IN passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.



He was born January 6, 1957 in Mt. Carmel, IL to the late Oscar J. and Irene M. (Dunkel) Peters. Fred was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. After high School, he attended both Wabash Valley Jr. College and Texas Tech University.



His marriage was to Tracy Newberry on June 27, 1987 in Houston, TX. Fred and Tracy were married 2 days short of 32 years; she survives. While in Texas, Fred worked in auto parts, sales of racing tires, and managed Jammers Auto Body.



Fred and Tracy moved back to Indiana from Texas in 1996 to be closer to family. In 1996 Fred was offered the job of Parts Manager at Bartlett Ford of Brookston where he remained until it's close on Labor Day of 2015. Following Bartlett's, Fred was employed for Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home where he was an essential part of the staff serving in numerous ways up until his passing. Fred also took care of maintenance at the Prairie Land Senior Apartments from 1996 until 2019. Fred made time over the years to volunteer at Frontier High School helping run the press box at football games, keep the scorebook at boys and girls basketball games, and most recently prepared the softball field for Frontier softball games.



Fred loved golfing and enjoyed sharing that hobby with Spencer and Abby golfing in several tournaments. He was especially proud of his foursome's victories at the Brookston Open and credited that to having his daughter Abby on their team. He was very competitive in everything and enjoyed coaching numerous youth sports teams over the years. Fred also liked grilling out in the backyard during summer and his two dogs, Millie and Pogo. Above all, Fred was very proud of his two children and their athletic, scholastic, and career accomplishments. He was a huge part of the Brookston community and an avid supporter, and volunteer of Frontier Athletics.



Surviving with his wife, Tracy, are their children, Spencer (Olivia) Peters of Broomfield, CO, and Abby (Spencer 2.0) Peters of Indianapolis; his siblings, Jo Ann (Tom) Kieffer of Mt. Carmel, Nick (Dee) Peters of Mt. Carmel, Jim Peters (Bill Moretini: life partner) of Kansas City, MO, Linda (Jack) Sutton of Galivants Ferry, SC, and Annette (Brad) Weems of Fort Wayne, IN. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Linda Newberry.



Preceding him in death along with his parents is an infant brother, Don Peters and his father-in-law, Wally Newberry.



Friends may call from 5-8 PM (EST) Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Golf attire is requested for the funeral service at 2 PM (EST) Sunday, June 30, 2019 also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home; Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Fred Peters Scholarship Fund for Frontier High School at Fountain Trust Company (309 S. Prairie St. Brookston, IN 47923).



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 28, 2019