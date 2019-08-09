Services
Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
502 West Michigan Avenue
Paw Paw, MI 49079
(269) 657-6347
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Hope Fellowship
201 W. Michigan Ave
Paw Paw, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
New Hope Fellowship
201 W. Michigan Ave
Paw Paw, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
New Hope Fellowship
201 W. Michigan Ave
Paw Paw, MI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel
Logansport, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Logansport, IN
View Map
Resources
Frederick Barnes (Fritz) Muehlhausen


1949 - 2019
Frederick Barnes (Fritz) Muehlhausen Obituary
Frederick (Fritz) Barnes Muehlhausen

Marcellus - Frederick (Fritz) Barnes Muehlhausen, age 70, of Marcellus, Michigan, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 3:10am at Spectrum Health Meijer Heart Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to heart failure.

Born on March 16, 1949 in Logansport, IN, Fritz was destined to become a "lakie" through summers at the Barnes cottage on Lake Maxinkuckee in northern Indiana. Having lived in Fort Collins, CO and Buck Creek, IN, Fritz retired with his wife Elizabeth Pearce Muehlhausen at their summer home on Fish Lake in Marcellus, Michigan in 2010.

A "Logan Berry" on the Logansport High School basketball team, and later a graduate of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, Fritz spent most of his career as a beloved professor in the Building Construction Management Program of Purdue University's School of Technology for nearly 30 years.

He is survived by John Gordon Muehlhausen (Amy) Dowagiac, MI, Emily Christine Bopp (Brian) Fishers, IN, Frederick David Muehlhausen (Amanda) Borden, SK, Canada, Kathryn Leigh Robinson (Nathan), Austin, TX, 12 grandchildren, siblings: Gordon Muehlhausen, Christine Williamson, Steven Muehlhausen, all of whom are very proud of Fritz's legacy through his students and family.

Service Times: Saturday Aug-10 at New Hope Fellowship, Paw Paw, MI. Viewing 2pm, Funeral 3pm, reception to follow. Sunday Aug-11 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Logansport, IN. Chapel service 1:30pm, Graveside burial to follow. Reception to follow (approx 3:30pm), St. James Lutheran, Logansport, IN. Funeral Home: Adams Funeral Home, Paw Paw, MI, Fritz Muehlhausen.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
