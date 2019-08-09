|
|
Frederick (Fritz) Barnes Muehlhausen
Marcellus - Frederick (Fritz) Barnes Muehlhausen, age 70, of Marcellus, Michigan, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 3:10am at Spectrum Health Meijer Heart Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to heart failure.
Born on March 16, 1949 in Logansport, IN, Fritz was destined to become a "lakie" through summers at the Barnes cottage on Lake Maxinkuckee in northern Indiana. Having lived in Fort Collins, CO and Buck Creek, IN, Fritz retired with his wife Elizabeth Pearce Muehlhausen at their summer home on Fish Lake in Marcellus, Michigan in 2010.
A "Logan Berry" on the Logansport High School basketball team, and later a graduate of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, Fritz spent most of his career as a beloved professor in the Building Construction Management Program of Purdue University's School of Technology for nearly 30 years.
He is survived by John Gordon Muehlhausen (Amy) Dowagiac, MI, Emily Christine Bopp (Brian) Fishers, IN, Frederick David Muehlhausen (Amanda) Borden, SK, Canada, Kathryn Leigh Robinson (Nathan), Austin, TX, 12 grandchildren, siblings: Gordon Muehlhausen, Christine Williamson, Steven Muehlhausen, all of whom are very proud of Fritz's legacy through his students and family.
Service Times: Saturday Aug-10 at New Hope Fellowship, Paw Paw, MI. Viewing 2pm, Funeral 3pm, reception to follow. Sunday Aug-11 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Logansport, IN. Chapel service 1:30pm, Graveside burial to follow. Reception to follow (approx 3:30pm), St. James Lutheran, Logansport, IN. Funeral Home: Adams Funeral Home, Paw Paw, MI, Fritz Muehlhausen.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019