Frederick "Fred" Devaney



Lafayette - Frederick E. "Fred" Devaney, 89, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.



He was born March 4, 1930 in West Lebanon, Indiana. On October 21, 1998 he married Nancy Evans in Lafayette and she survives.



Fred served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his time in the service, he worked for Alcoa as a Tool and Dye Coordinator for 30 years.



He was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Lakers and the Green Bay Packers. He loved spending time with his family, friends and mans best friend Noel.



Along with his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children: Douglas Devaney of Lafayette, Steven Devaney of North Carolina and Thomas (Pamela) Devaney of Mulberry; his step-children: Kathy (Rick) Harvey of Lafayette, Danny Bledsoe of Kirkland, Tammy Pendleton of West Lafayette, Tracy (Bill) Michael of Arizona, Rick Bledsoe, Willie Bledsoe both of Lafayette and John Hatch of Tennessee. Fred is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, son Eddie Devaney, daughter Debbie Banes and first wife Dorothy.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Leukemia Foundation - www.leukaemia.org/au. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019