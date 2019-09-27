|
Frederick "Sam" Hammel was born on 7/7/1956 in Lafayette, IN. He passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence.
Sam collected RC Cars, constantly modifying and updating them and spent hours "4 wheelin'" at the local parks.
He enjoyed watching movies, reading his Bible and spending time with his son Larry Baugh and his two best friends Zip, his dog and Prinnie, his cat.
Sam loved the Lord and never missed a Sunday at St. Andrews. He liked to help with the coffee and donuts each Sunday.
Sam was a loving, generous man who fought the fight for many years, but the Father called him home and Sam finally relinquished and said "I'm ready"
We will miss you dearly and never will forget your gentle spirit, your stubborn nature, your generosity or unique chuckle that brightened our days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrews Church, 4703 N. 50 W. West Lafayette on Monday September 30, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019