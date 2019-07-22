Resources
Frederick Lee Hartman


1943 - 2019
Seeley Lake - Frederick Lee Hartman, 76 of Seeley Lake passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019 at Missoula Health & Rehab.

He was born on May 30, 1943 in Lafayette, Ind. to Carl C. & Alvamae (Saltwell) Hartman. He graduated from Klondike H.S. in Tippecanoe, Indiana. in 1961.

After he graduated he ran a Pepsi route for a year and then tried Purdue University for a semester when his father-in-law saw an ad in the paper and said, "This is an up and coming company." That was all she wrote----30 years w/UPS!

He married Patricia (Norris) Hartman in 1963 after meeting in high school in 1960. They built a home in 1964 on the family land and lived there until 1994. He and Patricia had one child Kelly Ann (Hartman) Fitzgerald who had granddaughter Amber Nicole Fitzgerald. They divorced in 2003 (40 years). He later married Patricia Lee (Griffith). They were married for four years. While working for UPS he received a party and trophy from Cummings Engines for driving a semi that went 1,000,000 miles on the same engine. The trophy was a piston from the original engine that they finally removed to see how it made it that long, along with a plaque.

He belonged to the Battleground Saddle Club in Indiana and did a lot of camping and riding with a really great group of families. He belonged to the Driftriders Snowmobile Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Life member of the Wilderness Sportsman Club and Local 710 Teamsters.

He is survived by his daughter Kelly Fitzgerald-Seeley Lake, granddaughter Amber Fitzgerald-Billings, Montana and his beloved brother James and sister-in-law Judy from Lafayette, Ind. 1 niece Ashley and 1 nephew Ryan.

Cards can be sent to Kelly at PO Box 1054, Seeley Lake and any donations in his memory can be made to the Wilderness Sportsman Club at PO Box 507, Seeley Lake.

A private family service and spreading ashes will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 22, 2019
