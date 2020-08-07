Fredrick Keith Campbell
Frankfort, IN - Fredrick Keith Campbell, 83, of rural Frankfort, Ind., died August 6, 2020 at I.U. Health Lafayette, Ind. He was born September 12, 1936 in Frankfort, Ind., to Floyd Jesse & Mary Flossie (Wilson) Campbell. He married Patricia Kirk on May 26, 1956 and she survives. Fred was a 1954 graduate of Frankfort High School and a lifelong Clinton County resident. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955-1959. He owned the Chatterbox Café in Colfax, was a delivery and repairman at Frigidaire, was in charge of maintenance at Marquette Manor in Indianapolis and Wesley Manor in Frankfort. He retired from Indiana Veterans Home, where he was the Physical Plant Director for over 20 years. Fred was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Linden Conservation Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren, was past youth baseball coach in Frankfort and Colfax. He also religiously followed Indiana state wrestling. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Campbell of Frankfort, 2 sons, Brian (Heather Hester) Campbell of Crawfordsville and John (Peggie Wells) Campbell of Silver Lake, WI, Ed (Shannon) Lasiter of Morgontown, KY who lived with the Campbell family for four years, grandchildren, Jessie (Jeff Whaley II) June, Daniel Campbell, Anne Campbell, Will Campbell, Benjamin Campbell, Ian Campbell, Catie Campbell, and Cailin Campbell. He is also survived by many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy M. Goodnight, 2 sons: Fredrick Keith Campbell II and Thomas Campbell, siblings, Helen Jackson, John Campbell, Bonnie Sanders, Mary Jane Campbell and Sue Klecz. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Activities Department at Wesley Manor. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
