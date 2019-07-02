Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadow Lake Cemetery
3958 South US 231
Wolcott, IN
Fredrick "Freddie" Sheets Ii


1974 - 2019
Fredrick "Freddie" Sheets Ii Obituary
Fredrick "Freddie" Sheets II

Fowler - Fredrick "Freddie" Earl Sheets II, 45, of Fowler, died, Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born, March 8, 1974, in Lafayette, to the late Fredrick Earl Sheets & June Ellen England-Sheets. He graduated from Tri-County High School & had attended UTI-Chicago. He was a self-employed truck driver & drove for Stars & Bars Transit, Reynolds. He belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodland. Freddie enjoyed racing, fishing, camping & cars.

He is survived by a Sister, Sharyl (Phillip) Sheets-Daws, 2 Nieces, Chelsy & Cheyenne Stepp, Aunt, Connie (Jerry) Hughes, Uncle, Charles Smith & many life-long Friends. He is preceded in death by Grandparents, Earl & Lillian Sheets & Chester & Mary England, Sister, Cindy Ann Sheets & Aunt, Becky Smith.

Graveside Service will be at, 10 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Meadow Lake Cemetery, 3958 South US 231, Wolcott, IN, with Rev. David R. Mueller officiating. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Freddie's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Freddie.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 2, 2019
