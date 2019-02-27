|
Freeman "Bugs" M. Lanum
Attica - Freeman "Bugs" M. Lanum, 66, Attica, passed away following a short illness with lung cancer, at the Franciscan Health East in Lafayette on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:49 a.m.
Bugs as he was known to his friends, was born in Frankfort, Indiana on June 29, 1952. He was the son of the late Robert Eugene and Lucille Agnes (Calloway) Lanum. Bugs was raised in Frankfort and at the age of twelve moved to Attica. He graduated from Attica High School in 1970. Following graduation, Bugs worked at various jobs including being a mechanic at Courtesy Chevrolet and Pritscher-Scott Car Dealerships in Attica. He worked most of his life as a supervisor at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica.
Bugs was the current Logan Township Trustee for the past eight years. He attended the Attica Christian Church. He was a member of the Fountain Lodge # 60 F. & A.M. He was a lifetime volunteer fire fighter with the Attica Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a coach for the Attica Little League, Babe Ruth and Girls Softball teams. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He had helped Steve Morrison with the training of his race horses. He knew no strangers and was a friend to all.
On March 10, 1971, Freeman married Rita A. Beason in the Boswell Church of Christ.
He leaves behind his wife, Rita of 48 years along with three children, Lisa Davis, Attica; Bobby (Bonnie) Lanum, Rossville, IN and Richie (Grace) Lanum, Grain Valley, MO; three brothers, Marty (Tess) Lanum, Las Cruces, NM; Bob (Linda) Lanum, Rock Hill, SC and Asa (Eloise) Lanum, Plant City, FL; a sister, Patty (Mark) Albert, Lafayette; six grandchildren, Nikki Ward (fiancé-Cameron Fauver), Jordan Davis, Jackson Davis, Berkley Lanum, Brogan Lanum and Beck Lanum; two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Cayson Fauver. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at the Attica Christian Church, 411 E. Sycamore St., Attica, on Wednesday, February 27th, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Memorial services being held at 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday, February 28th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, east of Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Community Foundation c/o Drew Swanson Scholarship or to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019