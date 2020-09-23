1/1
Freerick E. Surber
1928 - 2020
Freerick E. Surber

West Lafayette - Frederick E. "Fred" Surber, 92, of West Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in his home with his loving wife Betty by his side.

He was born August 25, 1928, in Indianapolis, to the late Kenneth and Irene Thompson Surber.

Fred graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. His first marriage was to Patricia Gossett on May 28,1948 and she passed away on August 29, 2006. He then married Betty R. Hall Williams on December 1, 2007 in Oxford and she survives. Fred worked at Omar Bakery in Indianapolis and was an insurance agent for Western Southern Insurance Co. for many years.

Surviving are Wife, Betty R. Wms. Surber of West Lafayette, daughter, Karol Surber Hicks of Indianapolis, son, Timothy (Lisa) Surber of Paragon, IN, 5 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, stepdaughter, Sharon (Larry) Krebs of Oxford, stepdaughter, Susan Hawn of West Lafayette. Frederick was preceded in death by his son Frederick "Rick" Surber.

Graveside service will be at 11:30 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens . Chaplain Rick Fay officiating. Public is welcome to attend

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
