Gabriel Jordan Leingang
06/01/1983 - 06/09/2020
Celebration of Life: TBD
Gabriel of San Diego, CA, formerly of Lafayette, IN, was a 2001 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Gabe had a genuine spirit, was full of humor, and had a sincere kindness like no other. He was gifted with many talents. He was gifted at sports, art, creating video games as a designer, making the best of any situation he was in, and gifted with love. He loved to have fun, he loved music, he loved concerts, and he loved his family and friends. His zeal for people, nature, and above all Cubs Baseball was unmatched and infectious. This zeal will be missed yet never forgotten. In the words of Gabriel, "Go Cubs Go!"
Gabe is survived by his parents Sharon and David Leingang, sister Amber Moreno and brother-in-law Aaron Moreno, brother Justin Leingang and sister-in-law Andrea Leingang, brother Grant Leingang, sister Jenna Leingang and her fiancé Sonny Flores Jr, his five nieces Lauren, Ayla (Goddaughter), Quinn, Avylon and Sofiya, nephew Colton, and his beloved dog and best friend Halle. He is also survived by three grandparents, Frank and Germain Leingang and Gerald LaFon, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He is joined in heaven with his grandma, Ina Jean LaFon.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Gabe, please send it to Natalie's Second Chance No Kill Dog Shelter; Lafayette, IN. http://www.nataliessecondchance.org/donate-or-volunteer.php
06/01/1983 - 06/09/2020
Celebration of Life: TBD
Gabriel of San Diego, CA, formerly of Lafayette, IN, was a 2001 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Gabe had a genuine spirit, was full of humor, and had a sincere kindness like no other. He was gifted with many talents. He was gifted at sports, art, creating video games as a designer, making the best of any situation he was in, and gifted with love. He loved to have fun, he loved music, he loved concerts, and he loved his family and friends. His zeal for people, nature, and above all Cubs Baseball was unmatched and infectious. This zeal will be missed yet never forgotten. In the words of Gabriel, "Go Cubs Go!"
Gabe is survived by his parents Sharon and David Leingang, sister Amber Moreno and brother-in-law Aaron Moreno, brother Justin Leingang and sister-in-law Andrea Leingang, brother Grant Leingang, sister Jenna Leingang and her fiancé Sonny Flores Jr, his five nieces Lauren, Ayla (Goddaughter), Quinn, Avylon and Sofiya, nephew Colton, and his beloved dog and best friend Halle. He is also survived by three grandparents, Frank and Germain Leingang and Gerald LaFon, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He is joined in heaven with his grandma, Ina Jean LaFon.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Gabe, please send it to Natalie's Second Chance No Kill Dog Shelter; Lafayette, IN. http://www.nataliessecondchance.org/donate-or-volunteer.php
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.