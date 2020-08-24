Gale Simons
West Lafayette - Gale H. Simons, 79, of West Lafayette passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.
He was born on August 24, 1940 in Longmont, CO, to the late Duane W. and Doris A. (Hadley) Simons. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor's degree in 1962, and obtained his MBA in 1963.
Gale worked for Chrysler in Detroit, Michigan, was President of Schwab Safe Company in Lafayette, and then purchased The Mole Hole gift shop with his wife Judy. They owned and operated three locations over the years in downtown Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Danville, IL.
He was an elder, trustee, and choir member of Central Presbyterian Church. Gale was also past president of the Lafayette Kiwanis Club, and former Board President of the Bach Chorale Singers, and the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra. Gale enjoyed singing, playing the piano, guitar, and the clarinet.
On June 4, 1960 he married Judy J. Johnson. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2013.
Surviving are his children: Steven Simons, and Carin (Thad) Sondgerath both of Lafayette; three grandchildren: Samantha (Nashville, IN), Tessa (Lafayette, IN), and Shay (Carmel, IN). His first great-grandchild William is due in September.
A special thank you to John Grutzner for his continue friendship with Gale over the years. He enjoyed their friendship and was grateful for him visiting once he moved to Mulberry HC.
Along with his wife Judy, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday August 27, 5-7 pm with a brief service immediately following at Hippensteel Funeral Home 822 N 9th Street Lafayette, IN. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bach Chorale Singers. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com