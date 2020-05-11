|
|
Garett Dale Koger
Lafayette - Garett Dale Koger, 34, of Lafayette passed away in an auto accident on Friday evening, May 8.
Garett was born in Danville, Indiana on May 29, 1985, the son of Denise (McMains) Sigworth and Gerald Koger. He graduated from Greencastle High School in 2004 and then earned his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology from Ivy Tech, and was currently working toward his Bachelor's Degree in Communications at Purdue University.
To all who knew and loved Garett, it came as no surprise that he would follow in his Grandfather's footsteps and pursue a career in the automotive field. After working at Firestone for 12 years, Garett changed jobs and began working for Raisor GMC in Lafayette as a Master Mechanic in 2019. For over three years in the evenings, he taught Automotive Technology for Ivy Tech of Lafayette.
Garett loved the outdoors, fishing and helping his best friend with custom auto fabrications. He never met a stranger and was always willing to go the extra mile for his friends and family.
Survivors include his mother Denise Sigworth (Jeffrey); his father, Gerald Koger (Sherri); a brother, Justin Koger (Lauren) and daughter Paislee; two uncles Dan McMains (Kim), and Gary Koger (DeDe); and his grandmother, Marie Nees.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha and Myron McMains, and Cecil and Geraldine Koger.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Putnam County Community Foundation.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.Hopkins-Rector.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020