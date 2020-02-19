|
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Garritt D. Koopman, loving husband, father and brother passed away at home at the age of 62. Garritt was born on November 14th 1957 in Lebanon, IN to Shirley and George Koopman. He graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1976, and spent his time traveling the States as a long-haul truck driver. On May 31, 1997 he married Jo Ann Miller, who survives. Garritt loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, and was known for his no-nonsense attitude, sense of humor and kind heart.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; two children Garritt L. (Melissa) Koopman and Sara Schweigert; his mother, Shirley Koopman; his brothers Ralph (Sarita) Koopman and Michael (Vickie) Koopman; 3 grandchildren, Rylie, Connor, and Trenton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad, George Koopman.
Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S Washington Street in Crawfordsville on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7pm. There will be a Graveside Service at Mace Cemetery on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12pm with Rev. Tammi Mussche officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Montgomery County 4-H, 400 Parke Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020