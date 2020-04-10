|
Garry Priest
Monticello - Garry Lynn Priest, 65, of Monticello passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1954 in Lafayette to the late Edward and Mary Priest. He was a 1972 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Garry worked construction for most of his life.
He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar. He was an avid sports fan, favoring the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Raiders and IU sports. Garry was known for telling stories. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his children: Edward Russell Priest of Monticello and Ammy Lynnette Vitale (husband, Vince) of Chicago; and his three beloved grandchildren: Nino and Vincenzo Vitale and Lilly Blake Priest.
Garry is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Priest and adopted father Harry Edward Bradway.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center of Delphi assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020