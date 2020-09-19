1/
Gary A. Muller
Gary A. Muller

Indianapolis - Gary A. Muller 67, of Indianapolis, IN, died September 17,2020. He was born November 16, 1952 in Lafayette, IN. He went to Sacred Heart grade school in Fowler, IN and Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, IN. Gary was talented, created beautiful art and built motorcycles. He is survived by his mother Phyllis (Brouillette) Muller (Carmel, IN). Sisters: Cindy (Muller) Baur (Treasure Island, FL). Beverly Muller (West Lafayette, IN), Lori (Muller) Slota (Mesa, AZ), Becky (Muller) Stephan (Munster, IN). Brothers: Tom Muller (Indianapolis, IN) and Jeffrey Muller (St. Petersburg, FL).

Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler, from 10 am. to 11 am. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fowler.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
