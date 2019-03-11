|
Gary D. Hahn
Crossville - Gary D. Hahn, 79, of Fairfield Glade, TN died March 7, 2019 at his home of congestive heart failure. He was born October 4, 1939 in Greensburg, IN, son of the late L. David and Verna R. Hahn.
Gary married Barbara Tirey Stark on March 28, 1992 in Indianapolis and she survives.
He was a graduate of Crawfordsville, IN high school class of 1957. After serving in the Army, Gary graduated from Indiana College of Mortuary Science. Before retiring in 2005, he was a funeral director for over 40 years owning funeral homes in Lafayette, IN, Linden, IN, and Oxford, IN.
He was a member of St. Mary Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lafayette, IN. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, and Fairfield Glade Rifle and Pistol Club. Gary enjoyed building and shooting muzzleloader rifles.
Surviving with his wife are his daughter, Melanie Hahn of Lafayette, son, David Hahn (Komal) of Indianapolis and daughter, Lisa Hahn of Indianapolis; step-sons, Joe Edwards (Nancy) and Jeff Edwards (Charity), both of Walkerton, IN; sister, Karen Harmening (Tom) of Fairfield Glade; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Crossville City Cemetery, Crossville, TN. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 12:45 PM at Bilbrey Funeral Home, Crossville, TN.
Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 11, 2019