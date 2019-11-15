Services
Otterbein - Gary Duane Davis, 65, of Otterbein, IN passed away, unexpectedly, in his home early Wednesday morning. He was born February 5, 1954 in Lafayette, IN to Aldeane (Asher) Davis & the late Duane Davis. He married Susan Johnson, in Otterbein, on May 10, 1975.

Gary was a 1973 graduate of Benton Central High School. Gary & Susan owned Pizza King Restaurants in both Otterbein & Waynetown. They went on to help Gary's cousin, Steve Hands, manage two additional locations in Oxford & Klondike. Gary spent most of his career at Purdue University as a Light Maintenance Crew Chief. At the time of his death, he was employed with Ivy Tech as an Electrician Tech.

Gary was tremendously proud of all of his grandchildren & spent most of his free time attending their various sporting events which included volleyball, basketball, ATV racing & bass fishing tournaments.

Surviving with Susan, his wife of 44 years, is his mother, Aldeane Davis; daughter, Olivia (Drake) Sarault & their 2 sons, Ethan and Luke; & son, Jeremy (Monica) Davis & their twins Kyra & Kole (all residents of Otterbein). He is also survived by a sister, Carol (RC) Hartley of Otterbein, 2 brothers, Tom (Nadine) Davis, of Otterbein & Greg (Carol) Davis, of Lafayette, along with many nieces & nephews who greatly adored him. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Duane Davis.

Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein, IN. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the church, with Rev. Gary Sims officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Gary's family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences, share a memory of Gary.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
