Gary Gene Moore
Carroll County - Gary G. Moore, 69, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Delphi. He was born on Jan. 18, 1951 in Logansport to Phyllis J. (Davis) Moore and the late Don R. Moore 1st. He attended Delphi Schools.
He was a carpenter with Carpenter's Union 215.
He loved to fish and hunt mushroom, was a collector of discarded relics; and loved teaching Art to his grandchildren.
He served as vice president of the GUCA Food pantry. He was a member of the Carroll County Historical Society and Indiana Pioneers Carpenter's Union 215.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis (Davis) Moore of Delphi; his companion of 20 years, Connie Foreman of Monticello; his children: Cody L. Moore and Chase J. Moore (Connie) of Logansport, Kinzie D. (Moore) Walker (Kenneth) of Indianapolis and Jessica Smith whom he raised as his daughter; grandchildren: Ashton and Kelsey Moore, Xavier Kirby, Jewell Chorrushi, Kyla Conklin, Brooklyn McKelvin, Addison Matthews Isaac Diaz, Staci and Mat Strough; great granddaughter, Lilly Laine Chorrushi; a brother, Don R. Moore 2nd (Bonnie) of Flora; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his father, Don Moore 1st, brother, Jackie D. Moore; niece, Crystal Hitch and nephew, Nathaniel Forester and uncle, Dick Davis.
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 to the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Heights Cemetery in rural Delphi.
Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to the GUCA Food Pantry or Carpenter's Union 215. Envelopes available at the funeral home.
www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020