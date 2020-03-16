Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:30 PM
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hardebeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Hardebeck


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Hardebeck Obituary
Gary Hardebeck

Frankfort - Gary Lee Hardebeck, 64, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Aperion Care in Frankfort. He was born on July 26, 1955 in Elwood, Indiana to David and Violet (Glotzbach) Hardebeck. He married Beth E. Pitzer on May 23, 1981; she survives.

Gary was a member of the class of 1975 at Tipton High School. He worked for 33 years at Alcoa, retiring in 2019, as a skilled machine operator in the tube mill department and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He served with the United States Marine Corp as Lance Corporal from 1975-1979, and then held the same rank with the National Guard. Gary was an I.U. fan who also enjoyed football, basketball, and working in the yard.

Along with his wife of 38 years, Gary is survived by his children; Andrea Louise Hardebeck and Elaina Beth Hardebeck, both of Frankfort; sisters, Diane (Paul) Piel of Tipton, Kristi (Jeff) Leap of Tipton, and Debra (Gregg) Howsmon of Kingwood, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4:00 pm until the start of the funeral service at 6:30 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gary's name to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -