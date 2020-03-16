|
Gary Hardebeck
Frankfort - Gary Lee Hardebeck, 64, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Aperion Care in Frankfort. He was born on July 26, 1955 in Elwood, Indiana to David and Violet (Glotzbach) Hardebeck. He married Beth E. Pitzer on May 23, 1981; she survives.
Gary was a member of the class of 1975 at Tipton High School. He worked for 33 years at Alcoa, retiring in 2019, as a skilled machine operator in the tube mill department and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He served with the United States Marine Corp as Lance Corporal from 1975-1979, and then held the same rank with the National Guard. Gary was an I.U. fan who also enjoyed football, basketball, and working in the yard.
Along with his wife of 38 years, Gary is survived by his children; Andrea Louise Hardebeck and Elaina Beth Hardebeck, both of Frankfort; sisters, Diane (Paul) Piel of Tipton, Kristi (Jeff) Leap of Tipton, and Debra (Gregg) Howsmon of Kingwood, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4:00 pm until the start of the funeral service at 6:30 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gary's name to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020