Gary L. Branson
St. Simons Island, GA - Gary L. Branson, 76, succumbed to an extended illness Monday evening March 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Tampico, Illinois.
Mr. Branson was born December 13, 1943 the son of Kermit C. and Gertrude M. Branson. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL and received his Master's Degree from Butler University.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970 during the Vietnam War.
Gary exercised his passion for music by teaching, mentoring and entertaining students at Jefferson High School, Central Catholic High School and Purdue University's acclaimed Musical Organization, where he was the piano accompanist for the Glee Club.
In addition to his talent and passion for music, Mr. Branson proudly served as a volunteer and docent at the Columbia Park Zoo in Lafayette, IN, where he loved working with the animals, his second great passion.
Mr. Branson was preceded in death by his parents Kermit C. And Gertrude M. Branson of Tampico, IL and his Aunt Nina Stein of Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife Jo Anne (McDaniel) Branson, St. Simons Island, GA and his step-daughter Mrs. Tamara (McDaniel) Bray of Sedalia, CO
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020