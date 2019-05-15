|
Gary L. Gray
Rossville - Gary Gray, 75, of Rossville, Indiana, passed away on May 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born to parents Donald Max and Wilma Irene Gray on Dec. 4, 1943 and raised by Elmer and Opal Roth in Edna Mills, Indiana. Gary graduated from Rossville High School in 1961 and then went to work as a mechanic at Irmeger's Standard Station in Rossville. After a short stint at Temple Concrete Finishing in Delphi, Gary went to work at Purdue University in the elevator shop, where he began a 31-year career at the academic institution, where he ultimately rose to the position of Zone Maintenance Leader and stayed there until he retired in 2005.
He married Susan, the love of his life, on January 14, 1971, who survives him. Gary is also survived by his son Christopher and his wife Colleen (Sinking Spring, PA), his step-daughter Shelly and her husband Matthew (Pyrmont, IN), his six grandchildren; Christopher, Caron, Campbell, Lauren, Austin and Emily, his sister Janet Marvin (Lafayette, IN), his sister Carol Cain and her husband Tom (Snellville, GA), his sister-in-law Vicky Gray (Lafayette, IN) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by parents, Donald Gray and Wilma Huizenga, brother Michael, step-father Wallace Huizenga, and step-mother Marianna Gray.
Gary was known as the "Mayor" of Orchard Drive where he never met a neighbor's yard he didn't want to mow for them. He was one of the first people in Rossville to have a personal golf cart and became famous for the highly recognizable purple color of his buggy. He loved to drive it up town for the afternoon "coffee club" with his longtime, hometown buddies. Gary was also the first President of the Rossville Jaycees. His love of all Purdue athletics and Indianapolis Colts football was legendary and infectious. He also enjoyed woodworking and golfing.
The viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Davidson's Funeral Home in Delphi. The funeral service will be held there as well on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the burial taking place immediately following at the IOOF Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Indiana. Pastor Dwight Monical officiating.
The family requests that people make donations to the or the Clinton County Humane Society in lieu of flowers because Gary liked animals a lot better than flowers.
www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 15, 2019