Gary L. Hilt
Lafayette - Gary L. Hilt, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born September 17, 1947, in Terre Haute to the late Kenneth and Charlotte Hilt.
Gary was a veteran of the Marines and served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. On July 11, 2007, he married Arlene Sparks in Lafayette and she survives. Gary worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years and retired in 2001. He was a musician and preformed locally. Gary was a gun enthuisiast and was a Black Belt in Akido.
Surviving along with his wife is his daughter Angela L. (Bradley) Perdue of Lafayette, stepdaughters Ara Shannon D. Sparks of Indianapolis, Alicia D. Sparks of Lafayette and Serena R. Phillips of Indianapolis, grandchildren Chelsea, Erica, Carrie Mae, Mason, great grandchildren Alexis and Bryson. Also surviving is his brother Steven (Lori) Hilt of Brookston. Gary was preceded in death by a brother Eugene Hilt. Private memorial service at a later date. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019