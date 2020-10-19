Gary L. Inman
Goodland - Gary L. Inman, 63, of Goodland, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis.
Gary was born September 24, 1957 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late William Pierce Inman and Delores (Margison) Inman and was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County High School.
His marriage was to Maureen O'Donnell on March 23, 2002 at the Community Center in Kentland.
Mr. Inman owned and operated BJ's in Goodland for many years and was currently a cook at Ron & Joes in Goodland. Gary was a great mechanic and currently worked for Lone Star Trucking (previously Schilli Trucking) performing maintenance. When Gary was younger, he worked for Randy Bell in Wolcott as a mechanic.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed archery, fishing in Rockville and Racoon Lake and hunting birds and deer. A special memory to Gary was a hunting trip to Colorado with his good friend, Eric Derudder, where they got stuck in a snowstorm up in the mountains. Gary looked forward to the yearly Deno golf outings. Gary treasured the town of Goodland and all his local friends he would participate in the local and state dart tournaments with.
Surviving is his daughter, Alexandria "Allie" Inman of Goodland; his ex-wife, Maureen Inman; his mother, Delores Hathaway; three sisters, Janet Sippi of Monon, Julie Wilson of Rossville and Esther Inman of Wolcott. Also surviving is a stepson, Brian Crissinger (wife: Ashley) of Goodland; his grandchildren, Maddox, Brian Jr., Brionna and Heaven and his three nephews, Richard and Eric Prater and Wesley Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Pierce Inman.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. (EST) Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Gary Inman Memorial Fund to be used for a later good in his name.
