1/1
Gary L. Inman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Inman

Goodland - Gary L. Inman, 63, of Goodland, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis.

Gary was born September 24, 1957 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late William Pierce Inman and Delores (Margison) Inman and was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County High School.

His marriage was to Maureen O'Donnell on March 23, 2002 at the Community Center in Kentland.

Mr. Inman owned and operated BJ's in Goodland for many years and was currently a cook at Ron & Joes in Goodland. Gary was a great mechanic and currently worked for Lone Star Trucking (previously Schilli Trucking) performing maintenance. When Gary was younger, he worked for Randy Bell in Wolcott as a mechanic.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed archery, fishing in Rockville and Racoon Lake and hunting birds and deer. A special memory to Gary was a hunting trip to Colorado with his good friend, Eric Derudder, where they got stuck in a snowstorm up in the mountains. Gary looked forward to the yearly Deno golf outings. Gary treasured the town of Goodland and all his local friends he would participate in the local and state dart tournaments with.

Surviving is his daughter, Alexandria "Allie" Inman of Goodland; his ex-wife, Maureen Inman; his mother, Delores Hathaway; three sisters, Janet Sippi of Monon, Julie Wilson of Rossville and Esther Inman of Wolcott. Also surviving is a stepson, Brian Crissinger (wife: Ashley) of Goodland; his grandchildren, Maddox, Brian Jr., Brionna and Heaven and his three nephews, Richard and Eric Prater and Wesley Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Pierce Inman.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. (EST) Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Gary Inman Memorial Fund to be used for a later good in his name.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Clapper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved