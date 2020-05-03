|
|
Gary L. Jacobson
Lafayette - Gary L. Jacobson of Lafayette, loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.
Gary was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1951 and married Jody L. Gamble in 1973. He spent his career in the meat business, following in the footsteps of his father Olin who was part of the longtime Jacobson Brothers Meats franchise. He earned a degree in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a business degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. He retired as the president of Indiana Packers Corporation.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved animals, fishing, hunting, and being outside. He was never afraid to try new things. When he had a vision, he worked head-on to make it a reality. Gary took on interests that included playing guitar, working with horses, training labrador retrievers for field trials, flying small aircraft, and practicing shooting sports. He eventually built a hobby farm where he would spend countless hours building things, engaging with his deer and horses, and appreciating nature. He was passionate about music, especially jazz and blues. Family was of the utmost importance for Gary, and he always made it known how much he loved them. He valued hard work, honesty, integrity, and respect. He was a big presence, and his absence leaves a great void.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Olin, his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Pat. He is survived by his wife Jody, his two sons Erik and Drew and their respective wives Katie and Kim, and five grandchildren. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence Rd, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 3 to May 5, 2020