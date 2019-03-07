|
Gary Lee Barnett
Lafayette - Where's Barney? Even after retiring from Fairfield, when it caught fire, they called Barney. He was the only one who knew where the power and water connections were located amid the thick black smoke. He knew it was quicker to direct firemen if he hung from the water tower. And that's where we saw Barney on TV.
He quietly passed on Monday morning March 4, 2019. He learned of the inoperable cancer just a week before. And just as he had lived his life, he took it in stride and thought of others.
He was born November 19, 1937 at home in Clinton County, Indiana on a morning so cold they had to break the ice on the horse trough. He grew up working on the family farm learning about life from his grandpa Floyd. Two of his early achievements that we heard about, were winning the tractor pulling contest at the county fair and winning the 1956 high school regional basketball tournament playing for the Jackson Township Cardinals.
He learned to "farmer fix" things with spit and baling wire before owning a service station. Then it was on to industrial grade Fairfield Mfg., Lafayette, IN. to go from Millwright to the Head of Maintenance after 45 years. During that time he was also an award winning Scoutmaster.
His family began June 1, 1956 marrying Peggy (Phillips) at Hopewell Church, near Pikes Crossing, In. He is survived by his wife Peggy and their children Cathy (Crisenbery), Patrick and Rusty. Also, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and more relatives than can be listed here.
Before retiring he had already started his second job roofing and remodeling. Eventually being joined by Rusty.
At his request, there will not be a funeral service. He donated his body to IU Medical College.
We will have a Life Celebration this summer 2019 (date to announced soon). It will be open to the public. So please gather your Gary, Barney, Dad, Grandpa, or the name you knew him by, stories and pictures to share.
From Pat - The first time I was amazed by my dad was the morning of the Cub Scout pack meeting. The night before my mom was quite vocal in her disbelief that I needed a musical instrument. As I went off to bed, I remember watching my dad empty tools from a painted, plywood box. The next morning I found a box banjo sitting on the kitchen table. It still smelled of fresh sawdust. That was my dad. If he saw a need, he would do everything he could to take care of it.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019