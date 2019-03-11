Services
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Gary Lee Davidson


Lafayette - Gary Lee Davidson, 62 of Lafayette passed away at 3:50 pm Thursday March 7th at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Gary was born November 26,1956 in Lafayette to John I. and Donna Davidson. He was a 1974 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and a graduate of Ivy Tech. Gary was an architectural draftsman with KJG Architecture, Inc. of Lafayette.

He is survived by his mother Donna Davidson-Cardew and his step-father Kenneth Cardew of Lafayette. His father preceded in death.

Funeral services will be at 10am Thursday March 14th in the chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Park, entombment will follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 11, 2019
