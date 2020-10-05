Gary Lee McKinley
Gary Lee McKinley, 62, of rural Frankfort, died October 3, 2020 at his home. He was born March 8, 1958 in Niles, Michigan to the late Harold Lloyd & Shirley Marie (Hendershot) McKinley. Gary attended Clinton Prairie High School. He was a self-employed plumber with his business McKinley Plumbing. Gary enjoyed camping, playing corn hole, 4-wheeling, was an avid motorcyclist and his passion was tinkering in his garage. He is survived by his grandson: Gary L. McKinley of Frankfort, brother: Patrick Stephen 'Steve' (Tammy) McKinley of Lafayette, step-Daughter: Kayla McCoy, 2 nieces: Jackine (Jason Lucas) McKinley, Christine (Chad) McCord, great niece & nephew, Baylee & Bentlee, good friend: Jason (Kristen) Hodgin. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda McKinley and his parents. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
