|
|
Gary Lee Michael
Camden - Gary Lee Michael, 72, of Camden, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, IN.
Born on April 28, 1948 in Logansport, he is the son to the late Harry J. and Kathleen G. (Appleton) Michael. On June 17, 1968 in Logansport, he married Lynn Angle who survives.
Gary was a lifelong farmer in Carroll County. He also worked as a mechanic and setup man for Grant Implement which later became Tri-Green of Logansport. He was a member of the Logansport Church of Christ and a 53-year member and past chief of the Clymer's Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years.
Surviving along with his wife Lynn, is a daughter, Shelley (Dave) Utley, Bloomington; two sons, Greg (Maggie) Michael, Rossville; Brad (Amie) Michael, Greenwood; brother, Bill (Nancy) Michael, Camden; seven grandchildren, Brittany Edmondson, Bryce Edmondson, Brody Edmondson, Jake Michael, Alex Michael, Ben Michael and Sam Michael, two nephews, Ryan (Chrissy) Michael and Kris (Amy) Michael.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Logansport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Logansport Church of Christ.
You may leave condolences for the family and sign Gary's guestbook online at www.gundrumcares.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 14 to May 16, 2020