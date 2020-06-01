Gary Lynn Barker



Gary Lynn Barker was born July 26, 1968 in Lafayette, IN and passed away suddenly May 28, 2020. He attended McCutcheon High School and Purdue University. He is survived by his parents Kenneth Barker and Carol Barker Border (William), and brothers Bruce Barker (Sabrina), Lafayette and Keith Barker (Liesel), Myrtle Beach SC. He is also survived by niece Anika Barker and nephew Brett Barker of MB and nephews Tyson and Lucas Barker of Lafayette.



Gary was a great reader, loved video games, and was an expert on vintage airplanes, which was evident as he attended many air shows. He continued to be a Chicago Bears fan his whole life.



Gary's friends and family can confirm that Gary is remembered as a kind and gentle soul, a Gentle Giant at 6'8 tall, with a big heart. Many will miss Gary as their favorite Uber driver. Our family will miss him forever.



Because of the pandemic circumstances there will be no immediate memorial service. Hopefully there will be one in a few months for family and friends to celebrate Gary's life.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to any animal rescue service or organization of your choice.









