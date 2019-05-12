|
|
Gary R. McVay
Lafayette - McVay, Gary, R., 66 passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 from an acute illness. He was born and rained in Lafayette, IN and moved to Miami in 1979 to pursue a career with Exxon Mobil Corporation following graduation from Indiana University and Purdue University where he earned an MBA. Gary embraced Miami as his new home with all of the gusto that was Gary. He learned to sail a boat on Biscayne Bay and enjoyed scuba diving with his friends. Following the closure of Exxon's Coral Gables office, Gary worked at AA Green, various law firms, and ultimately worked in forensic accounting with Grant Thornton and Forensic Data Services prior to his retirement. Along the way, he earned a Paralegal degree as well as President of his condominium association for several terms and is a founding member of the USS Indianapolis Legacy Foundation. With his marriage to Donna, Gary fully embraced the Ukrainian American culture of his wife's family. He became a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, The Ukrainian American Club of Miami, and has served as President of the Corporate Board of the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, Inc. for several years. Gary has friends from every stage of his life who feel blessed to have known him and feel deep sorrow for his loss. We will all miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife, Donna Krysa McVay, sisters Charlotte Hicks (Bill) and Patricia Krysa, brother Brian McVay (Robin Hann), niece Stephanie Hicks Karst (George), and his nieces Theodora and Zoe. May his memory be eternal. On April 29th, his Devine Liturgy was held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Miami and was entombed at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery located at 11411 N.W. 25th. Street in Doral, FL 33172. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami (www.UkrainianDancersMiami.org) and the USS Indianapolis Legacy Foundation (www.ussindianapolis.com/legacy-org)
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019