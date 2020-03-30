|
|
Gary Younker
Battle Ground - Gary W. Younker, 76, of Battle Ground passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 5, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Joseph T. Younker and Mildred Louise (Fifer) Younker.
He married Veronica Bennett in England. They were married for 53 years.
Gary proudly served his country in the United States Airforce before working for Rostone Corp for 35 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Battle Ground.
He was very nurturing and enjoyed taking care of everyone. He was known for his sense of humor and giving people are hard time. Most of all Gary loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife Veronica, are his children: Patricia (Shane) Younker of GA and David Younker of Brookston; sister Bonnie Younker of Battle Ground. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Christopher, Ryan and Bradley Younker, Katie (Brandon) Gates, Alyssa (Kyle) Ricketts, David, Landon and Ashley Cornell and Joei Younker; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph Lynn Younker and sister Carol Sue Younker.
A Graveside service will be held 2pm Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Battle Ground Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020