Gayle Rae (Berkshire) Siminski

Gayle Rae Siminski (Berkshire) passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice and Homecare in Indianapolis, IN. She was born November 2, 1945 in Logansport, IN to Francis and Dorothy Berkshire. She graduated from Metea School in 1965.

Gayle was a factory worker all her life. She started at Switches, followed by Small Parts and finally retiring from Fairfield.

In 1973, Gayle married Rod Siminski in Logansport, IN. She enjoyed yard sales, riding motorcycles, and walking. She also loved her grandchildren and her dog, Hawke.

She is survived by her husband, Rod, and her children. Richard Babb (Tonia) of Kokomo, IN and Chris Killian (Wesley) of Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Babb (Jennifer) and her parents.

An announcement will be made on Facebook for a celebration of her life at a later time, due to the Coronavirus.

Contributions can be made at the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 7, 2020
