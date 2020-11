Or Copy this URL to Share

Gene H. Miller



Winamac - Gene H. Miller, 77, of Winamac, IN passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Pulaski Health Care Center in Winamac. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.



Private Burial will take place in the Winamac Cemetery at a later date.



Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.









