|
|
Gene L. Bieber, Ph. D
West Lafayette - Gene L. Bieber, Ph.D age 83 of West Lafayette, Ohio passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.
Services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at West Lafayette United Methodist Church 120 W Union Ave, West Lafayette, Ohio with Rev. Matthew Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Gene was born August 15, 1936 in Lafayette, Indiana and was the son of Fred M. and Lena (Boyce) Bieber. He was a graduate of Buck Creek High School, Purdue University, Kansas State University and Auburn University. On June 21, 1969 he married Shea Dawn Cedarquist who survives.
From 1960-1963 he served in the United States Air Force as a meteorologist at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. He was an Agriculture Professor at Mississippi State University 1967-1972, an Agriculture Professor at SE Missouri State 1972-1974, Extension Agent at Daviess County Indiana 1974-1983 and an Area Agronomist for Soil and Water Conservation Service from 1984 until he retired in 2002.
Gene was an active member of the West Lafayette United Methodist Church West Lafayette, Ohio, past president of the Kiwanis Club in Washington, Indiana, singer/guitarist in the Jim Patterson Band, West Lafayette, Ohio and also owned and operated Bieber's Backyard Produce.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children Cara Bieber (Greg) Noyes of Newark, Ohio, Zane Christopher Bieber of West Lafayette and Lana Bieber (Opha Jr.) Lawson of Coshocton; three grandchildren Ella June Lawson age 7, Oona Jane Lawson age 4 and Luka Opha Lawson age 3; twin brother John L. Bieber of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to the West Lafayette United Methodist Church.
Free Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019