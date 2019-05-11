Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
310 S. Clinton St
Boswell, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
310 S. Clinton St
Boswell, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva DeSalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva DeSalvo


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geneva DeSalvo Obituary
Geneva DeSalvo

Lafayette - Geneva DeSalvo, 91, of Lafayette & formerly of Boswell, died, Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born, April 10, 1928, in Boswell, to the late Wilbur & Elizabeth (Mounce) Campbell. She was a 1967 graduate of Boswell High School; having gone back to school after raising her daughters. Geneva worked for several years as an Interior Decorator & Painter. She attended Christ United Methodist Church, Lafayette & Boswell Church of Christ, Boswell. She enjoyed painting, dancing & coloring.

Surviving are 2 Daughters, Marie Foster & Janet McKinney, 4 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 2 Brothers.

Visitation will be, Monday, May 13, 2019, from 1 PM until time of services at 2 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with John Morris officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Geneva's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Geneva.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now