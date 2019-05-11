|
|
Geneva DeSalvo
Lafayette - Geneva DeSalvo, 91, of Lafayette & formerly of Boswell, died, Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born, April 10, 1928, in Boswell, to the late Wilbur & Elizabeth (Mounce) Campbell. She was a 1967 graduate of Boswell High School; having gone back to school after raising her daughters. Geneva worked for several years as an Interior Decorator & Painter. She attended Christ United Methodist Church, Lafayette & Boswell Church of Christ, Boswell. She enjoyed painting, dancing & coloring.
Surviving are 2 Daughters, Marie Foster & Janet McKinney, 4 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 2 Brothers.
Visitation will be, Monday, May 13, 2019, from 1 PM until time of services at 2 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with John Morris officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Geneva's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Geneva.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019