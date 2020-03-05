|
Geneva E. Lester DeVault
Lafayette - Geneva E. Lester DeVault, 96, of Tampa, Florida and formerly of Lafayette, passed away at her residence in Tampa Monday March 2, 2020. Geneva was born in West Point, IN March 21, 1923, the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stover Halsema. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette. Surviving is a daughter, one son, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Imogene Lester and Mary Haywood. She was preceded in death by her husband and one son, two sisters and three brothers. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Wednesday March 11 in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette, Fr. Dominic Young officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 www.chaptershealth.org. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is caring for the Lester family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020