|
|
Genevieve Hewitt
Otterbein - Genevieve E. Hewitt, 96, of Otterbein, died, Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born, May 21, 1923, in Goodland, to the late Jesse & Louise (Sigo) Graham. She married Richard Hewitt, September 4, 1947, in Goodland; he died, September 30, 2000. She was a 1941 graduate of Goodland High School. Genevieve was a WWII Veteran serving, as a WAC Med Tech, in the United States Army. She retired from Central Lab Electronics, after 21 1/2 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Rosary Society, Church Women United, NCCW, Lifetime member of American Legion Women #438, Women Veteran Organization & Lifetime member of Women's Memorial (Washington DC). She was a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered for SHARE & was a past Board member of the Otterbein Community Center. Genevieve enjoyed spending time with her Family, Church functions, puzzles, cards, walking, gardening & traveling.
Surviving are a Daughter, Beverly Hewitt, 2 Sons, Mark Hewitt & Craig Hewitt, 8 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Brothers, Don & Bob Graham. She is preceded in death by a Daughter, Carol Ann Hewitt (1964), 7 Sisters & a Brother.
Visitation will be, Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12 PM, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 North Meadow St., Otterbein, IN, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Oxford Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein is assisting Genevieve's family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Genevieve.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019