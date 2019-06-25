Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Hewitt


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Genevieve Hewitt Obituary
Genevieve Hewitt

Otterbein - Genevieve E. Hewitt, 96, of Otterbein, died, Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born, May 21, 1923, in Goodland, to the late Jesse & Louise (Sigo) Graham. She married Richard Hewitt, September 4, 1947, in Goodland; he died, September 30, 2000. She was a 1941 graduate of Goodland High School. Genevieve was a WWII Veteran serving, as a WAC Med Tech, in the United States Army. She retired from Central Lab Electronics, after 21 1/2 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Rosary Society, Church Women United, NCCW, Lifetime member of American Legion Women #438, Women Veteran Organization & Lifetime member of Women's Memorial (Washington DC). She was a Eucharistic Minister, volunteered for SHARE & was a past Board member of the Otterbein Community Center. Genevieve enjoyed spending time with her Family, Church functions, puzzles, cards, walking, gardening & traveling.

Surviving are a Daughter, Beverly Hewitt, 2 Sons, Mark Hewitt & Craig Hewitt, 8 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Brothers, Don & Bob Graham. She is preceded in death by a Daughter, Carol Ann Hewitt (1964), 7 Sisters & a Brother.

Visitation will be, Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12 PM, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 108 North Meadow St., Otterbein, IN, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Oxford Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein is assisting Genevieve's family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Genevieve.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now