Genevieve M. Bower
Genevieve M. Bower, 92, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by family on November 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 7, 1927 in Earl Park, IN to the late Charles and Sarah (Greaber) Bennett. Genevieve was a graduate of Earl Park High School.
Her marriage was to Paul J. Bower on September 23, 1947, he preceded her in death on August 15, 2001. Genevieve was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 455 of Earl Park, Red Hat Society of Watseka, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland.
Genevieve was a homemaker and also enjoyed working in the cafeteria at South Newton High School for several years. Her hobbies included collecting ceramics, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering.
She is survived by her children, Paul J. (wife: Debbie) Bower Jr. of Kentland, Rosemary (wife: Juanita) of New Albany, IN, and Debra A. (husband: Jim) Dewing of Earl Park. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband is a daughter, Pauline Watt.
Friends may call from 10:00-10:45 AM (CST) Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 AM (CST). Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Kentland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Genevieve's name to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019