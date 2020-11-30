1/1
George A. Miller
George A. Miller

Lafayette - George A. Miller, 78, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. at his residence. George was born on April 26, 1942 in Rockwood, PA to the late Emerson Dunmeyer and Edna Colgrove. He married Lois Foresman on July 15, 1962 at Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton, IN. He worked as a plumber repairman for Purdue University before retiring in 2001. George was a member of Wea Ridge Baptist Church.

Surviving along with his wife, are three children, Jaci (Russell) Myers of Lafayette, Marc (Lorri) Miller of Forest, and Jay (Jessica) Miller of Greenwood. Also surviving is one sister, Wilma Grimes of Rockwood, PA, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Daniel and Jean Miller, one daughter, Mary Miller, two sisters, one brother, and twin grandsons.

Private family services to take place at a later date in Rockwood, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Wea Ridge Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
